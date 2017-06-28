TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX: JE)(NYSE: JE) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday, each of the nine nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 26, 2017 was elected a director of Just Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Just Energy or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John A. Brussa 76,865,916 80.38 18,765,727 19.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- R. Scott Gahn 88,312,853 92.35 7,318,790 7.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- H. Clark Hollands 90,073,594 94.19 5,558,049 5.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James Lewis 94,583,277 98.90 1,048,366 1.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rebecca MacDonald 92,385,682 96.61 3,245,961 3.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deborah Merril 94,552,529 98.87 1,079,114 1.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brett A. Perlman 88,309,872 92.34 7,321,771 7.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- M. Dallas H. Ross 95,194,678 99.54 436,965 0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William F. Weld 88,238,965 92.27 7,392,678 7.73 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, all other resolutions tabled at the meeting were approved by Just Energy's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Just Energy's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

