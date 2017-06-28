COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - AMETEK Solidstate Controls, Inc. (SCI), a leading manufacturer of highly customized uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), unveiled the Dennis Dellinger "Stache" Award at its recently held 11 th biennial Nuclear Owners' Group Conference. The nuclear power industry experts who attended the June symposium, held at AMETEK SCI's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, offered presentations and shared insights into power protection and plant operation within the nuclear industry.

"The nuclear industry has seen many challenges in the last two years. This conference provided an ideal way for the top nuclear energy providers to share best practices through an open forum of presentations and seminars," said Jim Amicon, AMETEK Solidstate Controls' Director of Sales - Power Generation. "Attendees found the presented information and highlighted topics extremely useful, as plant operations, engineering and system maintenance experts communicated issues, mitigations and solutions."

The eponymous "Stache" Award was created to honor recently retired Dennis Dellinger, a 45-year SCI veteran, who sported a distinct handlebar mustache, in recognition of his unmatched dedication to the nuclear power industry and the Nuclear Owner's Group Conference. The award seeks to commend and promote integrity within and commitment to the nuclear power generation industry. The award recipients also included John Niemi, who recently retired from SCI; Marco Migliaro of ESA Consulting; and David Anders from DP Engineering.

At the 2017 Conference, SCI welcomed representatives from the following nuclear power providers: AMEREN, APS, Dominion, Duke, Entergy, Exelon, PSEG, SCE&G, Southern Nuclear, TVA, and Xcel.

Along with covering discussion topics ranging from safety-related equipment design and parts obsolescence to battery maintenance, the conference showcased SCI's recently released Nuclear Digital ProcessPower ® (NDPP) Class 1E qualified UPS system.

Solidstate Controls has more than 45 years of proven experience supplying and servicing power protection products. Its users include more than 75 percent of the U.S. nuclear power generating stations as well as a large global footprint of commissioned equipment.

For more about AMETEK Solidstate Controls nuclear products and services, visit www.nuclearups.com.

About AMETEK Solidstate Controls:

Solidstate Controls is a recognized leader in highly customized inverters and UPS systems for critical processes involving harsh environments such as power generation and petrochemical processing (including fossil fuel and nuclear power utilities).

Solidstate Controls has administrative and manufacturing operations at its world headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and it is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $4.0 billion. For additional information, visit: www.solidstatecontrolsinc.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/28/11G141989/Images/SCI_Conference_Image-8e1d7adf038692f5b40eb16e42760e00.jpg

