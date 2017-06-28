NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced its collaboration with Bouygues Telecom on their IP network transformation and the expansion of their Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) quality management solution supporting the demand and growth around voice, data and video services in France.

The NETSCOUT voice management solution consists of intelligent and non-disruptive system with troubleshooting and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) reporting capabilities. Through NETSCOUT's platform, the Bouygues network operations team can proactively take action to troubleshoot and pinpoint service issues before they impact subscribers.

"With this VoLTE technology expansion, Bouygues Telecom can quickly identify the root cause of service performance issues and irregular behavior throughout its network as well as reduce business risk, improve service performance, and optimize capacity utilization," said Jean-Christophe Reversat, network operation director, Bouygues Telecom.

"NETSCOUT is pleased to expand the voice quality management solution at Bouygues Telecom helping them to provide the best quality of HD voice and video calls over LTE," said John Downing, executive vice president of worldwide sales at NETSCOUT.

