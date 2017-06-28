PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project that helped revitalize the exterior wall of its automotive OEM coatings facility in Quattordio, Italy. The project was part of the Quattordio Urban Art event, which is an artistic journey of "graffiti" presented by famous artists on 11 walls in the village.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world.

More than 20 PPG volunteers from the Quattordio site and the PPG industrial coatings plant in Felizzano, Italy, spent 130 hours painting the PPG wall alongside well-known New York artist Kool Koor, who linked his work to the theme of "Colors." PPG also provided approximately $9,000 to assist with the project, including SIGMA COATINGS® paint products. Stradedarts, which organizes the Quattordio Urban Art event, served as the project's community partner.

The Quattordio Urban Art event is designed to create an urban museum in Quattordio through works by well-known urban artists. In 1984, the village hosted Italy's first graffiti event featuring the best American artists of the era, who, over time, became legends in urban art.

"More than 3,000 people have been impacted by the Colorful Communities project, which is perfectly integrated with the Quattordio Urban Art event," said Rodolfo Saporiti, PPG global director, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and automotive market. "PPG is pleased to be part of the community's continuing efforts to bring color and beauty to its walls."

Benito Sala, plant manager at the Quattordio facility, added, "We are thankful for the efforts of our employee volunteers and Mr. Koor in helping PPG and the Quattordio community create a unique urban environment for residents and visitors alike."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $9.8 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Sigma Coatings is a registered trademark of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005188/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Mark Silvey, +1-412-434-3046

Corporate Communications

silvey@ppg.com

www.ppgcommunities.com