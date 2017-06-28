Stockton's Timorex Gold Receives BioGro Listing in New Zealand

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton STK, a leading company in development and marketing of botanical-based solutions for crop protection, announced that its biologic fungicide Timorex Gold® is now listed by BioGro Certification Programme as compliant for use in organic production. BioGro is New Zealand's largest and best-known certifier for organic produce and products.

Timorex Gold, a two-time winner of the AGROW Awards, meets the demand of modern agriculture without compromising environmental integrity so that the farmer can safely produce sustainable, healthy and high-quality food. This bio fungicide provides growers with more targeted and effective disease-management options, reducing stressful conditions that occur during the various stages of infectious diseases.

"We are happy to offer New Zealand growers a sustainable product equivalent to chemical fungicides yet suitable to be used in conventional and/or organic agriculture," explained Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton. Timorex Gold® improves productivity and efficiency of the crop, lowering residues in the food production while reducing chemical load and negative environmental impacts."

"Gaining input certification with BioGro adds another dimension to the market and endorses the exemption from MRLs and Nil Withholding period," said Mark Yortt, Managing Director of Grosafe Chemicals, distributors of Timorex Gold® in New Zealand.

Timorex Gold® is certified for organic production by numerous international certification bodies and now by BioGro.

About Grosafe Chemicals

Grosafe Chemicals is a wholly-owned New Zealand company established in 1995 to import, formulate and market a range of pastoral, arable, horticultural and brush weed pesticides and plant protection products under the Grosafe®, Agcare® and Hortcare® brands.

About Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based bio pesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these bio pesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

STK is a global company and was established in 1994. It has an active R&D center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

