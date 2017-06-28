VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Minco Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Gold") (TSX VENTURE: MMM)(OTCQX: MGHCF)(FRANKFURT: MI5) is pleased to announce the following.

The Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders was held on June 27, 2017 and all resolutions were approved.

The Company also announces the following Senior Management changes and appointments, effective immediately:

Dr. Ken Cai, will retain his role as Chairman and CEO

Mr. Ken Leigh, President

Mr. Leigh has more than 27 years of experience in the mining industry including business development, financial analysis of mining projects, exploration management, corporate development and executive leadership. He has spent the past six years working as an independent corporate/business development consultant. Previously, he served as President & CEO of Commander Resources Ltd. for seven years and prior to that, worked in exploration and business development with Teck Resources for thirteen years. For the past 18 months, he has been working with Minco Gold in a consulting role, assisting with the identification and evaluation of acquisition and investment opportunities. Mr. Leigh holds and Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto and a Master of Science from the University of Western Ontario.

Ms. Jennifer Trevitt, Vice President Corporate Affairs

Ms. Trevitt has been with the Company since March 2009, was appointed Corporate Secretary in July 2009 and Director of Corporate Affairs in July 2015. She is a Capilano University certified Paralegal who has worked in the Securities/Corporate finance industry for 18 years for Canadian and US public companies.

About Minco Gold

Minco Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: MMM)(OTCQX: MGHCF)(FRANKFURT: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

