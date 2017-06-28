VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV)(OTCQX: MISVF)(WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the following:

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 27, 2017 and all resolutions were approved.

The Company appointed Ms. Jennifer Trevitt as Vice President Corporate Affairs, effective immediately.

Ms. Trevitt has been with the Company since March 2009, was appointed Corporate Secretary in July 2009 and Director of Corporate Affairs in July 2015. She is a Capilano University certified Paralegal who has worked in the Securities/Corporate finance industry for 18 years for Canadian and US public companies.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value.

