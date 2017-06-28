sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,779 Euro		+0,018
+2,37 %
WKN: A0ESX5 ISIN: CA60254C1005 Ticker-Symbol: XYD 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINCO SILVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MINCO SILVER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,78
0,82
15:22
0,778
0,816
15:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MINCO SILVER CORPORATION
MINCO SILVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MINCO SILVER CORPORATION0,779+2,37 %