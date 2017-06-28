sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Structure and Cost Analysis of Delphi's RSDS76Ghz Radar

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "DelphiRSDS76Ghz radar: Structure and Cost Analysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Delphi's Rear and Side Detection System (RSDS) utilizes 76Ghz single-beam mono-pulse radar. Its compact design enables simplified vehicle integration. The RSDS offers an array of active safety features including blind-spot detection, lane-change merge assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear pre-crash sensing.

Concerning the radar function, receiver and transmitter chips from Infineon using SiGe HBT technology are assembled by wire bonding on the RF board. The antenna board uses a PTFE-based substrate and is equipped with planar antennas for transmission and reception of the RF signals. Processing is realized by a Renesas 32-bit MCU and a Texas Instruments Jacinto Processor.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Delphi RSDS, this report provides the system's bill-of-materials (BOM) and manufacturing cost. A physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for the Infineon RF chips is available in a separate report titled, Infineon RASIC: RRN7740 & RTN7750 77GHz Radar Dies, which also includes a comparison with the MMICs used in the Bosch MRR1 Radar.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rhnc55/delphirsds76ghz


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




