Structure and Cost Analysis of Delphi's RSDS76Ghz Radar

Delphi's Rear and Side Detection System (RSDS) utilizes 76Ghz single-beam mono-pulse radar. Its compact design enables simplified vehicle integration. The RSDS offers an array of active safety features including blind-spot detection, lane-change merge assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear pre-crash sensing.

Concerning the radar function, receiver and transmitter chips from Infineon using SiGe HBT technology are assembled by wire bonding on the RF board. The antenna board uses a PTFE-based substrate and is equipped with planar antennas for transmission and reception of the RF signals. Processing is realized by a Renesas 32-bit MCU and a Texas Instruments Jacinto Processor.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Delphi RSDS, this report provides the system's bill-of-materials (BOM) and manufacturing cost. A physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for the Infineon RF chips is available in a separate report titled, Infineon RASIC: RRN7740 & RTN7750 77GHz Radar Dies, which also includes a comparison with the MMICs used in the Bosch MRR1 Radar.

