UPCOMING DEADLINE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 30, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ("ImmunoCellular Therapeutics") (NYSE MKT: IMUC) securities between May 1, 2012 and December 11, 2013 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/immunocellular-therapeutics-ltd?wire=1.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ImmunoCellular retained Lidingo Holdings, LLC to publish promotional articles designed to unlawfully promote the Company; (2) as a result of this scheme, the market was led to believe that ImmunoCellular's clinical studies for its product candidate ICT-107 was going well and the Company's share price was artificially inflated.

On April 10, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced enforcement actions against numerous individuals and entities, including ImmunoCellular, that had engaged in stock promotion schemes.

If you suffered a loss in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics you have until June 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

