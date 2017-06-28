sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Barrick Gold Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2017 (ABX)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) who purchased shares between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the pipes and safety systems at the Veladero mine were not robust enough to prevent gold-bearing solution spills; (2) as a result, Argentinian authorities would restrict the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility and require remedial work; (3) these developments would impact (and were impacting) the production capacity of the Veladero mine; (4) as such, the Company's Veladero mine production guidance and total gold production guidance were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Barrick's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until July 10, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/barrick-gold-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


