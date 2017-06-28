ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 26, 2017 in respect of the first quarter of 2017, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2015 (www.shell.com/annualreport).