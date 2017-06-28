IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, calls on all MMJ Companies to recognize and join in the fight against Opioid Addiction and Deaths by educating and supporting their self-medicating patients to fight opioid over-usage by using all forms of ingested MMJ as a Gateway out of Extreme Opioid Usage.

Last fall, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found a 25% drop in opioid overdose deaths in states with medical cannabis laws on the books. To explain this effect, addiction researcher Amanda Reiman cites cannabis' applications for helping people quit harder drugs. As TIME reported last summer, a University of Georgia review of all Medicare Part D prescription filings between 2010 and 2013 found that states with legalized medicinal marijuana laws saw significant drops in prescriptions for pain medication, as well as for antidepressants, seizure medication, anxiety medication, sleep aids, and anti-nausea drugs, among others.

"Much has been written about the epidemic of opioid use and the increase in overdose mortality in the US. However, relatively less attention has focused on how the availability of alternative non-opioid treatments may affect overdose rates. Using cannabis to treat acute pain is familiar territory. Anecdotally, we've heard about patients replacing prescription drugs with cannabis as a gateway out. This could either be due to the fact that's it a drug with a fewer amount of side effects or it supports the ability to avoid using alcohol or illicit substances in combinations. There are many different cannabis-based medication strengths available, self-medicating patients should consider their condition and capabilities before they choose their method of delivery and dosage strengths as each combination has a different effect on different people. Some even say that cannabis gives them mindfulness and the ability to take a step back and think about what they're doing, or about to do. But if you're taking the step to wean yourself off a hard drug, you'll need all the support you can get. Cannabis also helps with symptoms like nausea, tremors, and insomnia. Approximately 60% of all opioid analgesic overdoses occur among patients who have legitimate prescriptions from a single provider. This group may be sensitive to medical cannabis laws; patients with chronic non-cancer pain who would have otherwise initiated opioid analgesics may choose medical cannabis instead," confirms, Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), Cannabis Science Inc.

Nearly 50,000 Americans die by drug overdose each year, but that fact is not as simple as it may seem. Most of these deaths are caused not by illegal drugs such as heroin and cocaine but by prescription painkillers -- legal medication meant to help people, not kill them. Additionally, the use of opioid medications for the treatment of chronic pain is problematic because they cause other adverse effects when used for long periods, such as tolerance, hyperalgesia, and gastro-intestinal complications. As stated in an accompanying editorial to the JAMA Internal Medicine article, prescription opioids also have great abuse potential due to their influence on stress and reward circuits in the brain, promoting nonmedical use and abuse and diversion of prescription medications. That's a very serious problem. Roughly 20,000 people die of prescription overdoses annually in the United States, and opioid painkillers are the primary reason. Now the medical community is desperately looking to commercialize its new approaches to pain and addiction. Medical Marijuana, as it turns out, may be the best option as a gateway out of opioid addiction.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

allen.herman@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



