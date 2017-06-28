LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- The management of Vanstar Mining Resources (TSX VENTURE: VSR)(FRANKFURT: 1V8) is pleased to announce that Vanstar shareholders approved all the propositions submitted by management at the Annual general and special meeting of shareholders that was held on June 27.

For the proposition regarding the election of directors, 99.3 % of the votes cast were in favor of the proposed candidates;

For the proposition regarding the appointment of the auditors, 99.3 % of the votes cast were in favor of the proposition;

For the proposition regarding the modification of the stock option plan allowing a maximum of 7,600,000 shares, 75.3 % of the disinterested shareholder votes cast were in favor of the proposition;

For the proposition regarding the grant of 2,161,000 stock options, 75.3 % of the disinterested shareholder votes cast were in favor of the proposition;

35.52 % of the outstanding shares were voted.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

