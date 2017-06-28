Vibrant TV Network: Vibrant TV Launches Android TV App in Google Play Store

Vibrant TV's latest Android App Supports Growing List of Android Smart TVs and Devices - Vibrant TV Subscribers Choices Just Got Even Better

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Vibrant TV (www.vibrant-tv), the 24/7 linear broadcast television network that airs fresh, never-before-seen entertainment programming from around the world, has unveiled the latest update to its popular Android app. The new app allows Vibrant TV subscribers access to watch the network on any of the growing community of Smart TVs and devices that support Android TV, the game-changing smart TV platform that delivers top streaming services and games via the Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vibrant).

Showcasing drama, comedy, sports, reality, lifestyle, and family entertainment, Vibrant TV is partnered with such major media companies as Sling TV, roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, YIP TV, FimOn, and Smart TV providers including Panasonic, Opera for Sony, Samsung, Tivo, and Samsung Blue Ray players, among several others.

Vibrant TV's new app reflects the network's commitment to delivering never-before-seen in the US programming with the latest in media technology.

"Adding support for a cutting edge platform like Android TV furthers our commitment to our viewers to give them the choice to watch Vibrant content wherever and whenever they want to. Our path has always been to marry the latest technology with never before seen content for USA audiences," said Dan Zifkin, President of Vibrant TV. "We're excited to add Android TV to our roster of supported devices that also include including rook, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and many Smart TVs. Wherever our viewers are, they can enjoy Vibrant TV."

Vibrant TV is a multi-platform network presenting a wide array of award-winning entertainment from around the globe in English including Comedy, Sports, Drama, Reality, Lifestyle, Family, Action-Adventure, Travel, and more. With satellite origination from Galaxy 23, Vibrant TV is an advertiser-supported broadcast service dedicated to quality programming in English from producers and broadcasters worldwide.

