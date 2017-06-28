TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (CSE: BE.CN) (CNSX: BE) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that since receiving its cultivation license, the growing space at its facility near Hamilton, Ontario has been prepared, and rooted starting material has been planted. The Company anticipates it will commence its first flowering cycle in the next week with this cycle, in its entirety, scheduled to last approximately eight weeks.

The Company will utilize its multi-room indoor perpetual growing methodology and has anticipated a harvest to take place approximately every seven weeks after the completion of the first. The first crop will consist of three batches of strain offerings with varying THC/CBD concentrations. In the coming weeks, two additional strain offerings will be introduced to complete an agreed upon spectrum.

The Beleave team is also working diligently, with the support of its expert consultants and advisors, to satisfy all remaining requirements for a sales license from Health Canada.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary First Access Medical Inc. ("FAM") is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, receiving regulatory approvals in connection with its proposed expansion, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Sebastian de Kloet

Phone: 1 (905) 979 - 5173

Email: Sebastian@beleave.com

www.beleave.com