According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The global manufacturing sector is witnessing considerable growth. Companies need to sustain the market growth and credibility by improving their internal operations regularly. These companies collaborate with industrial cleaning vendors for maintenance and upkeep of their machinery and premises to ensure unhampered productivity," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automationresearch.

The market research analysis categorizes the global industrial cleaning services market into four major application segments. They are:

Equipment cleaning

Shop floor cleaning

Public area cleaning

Window cleaning

Global industrial cleaning services by equipment cleaning

The equipment cleaning segment is expected to see a considerable rise in the industrial cleaning market during the forecast period, as the equipment can be a reason behind increased pollution affecting human health, when not taken regular care. The cleaning of an equipment in an industry is one of the vital operations that involves cleaning and drying equipment, by sterilizing and pasteurizing them.

"Several measures are being adopted by the industrial cleaning service providers to provide optimum services to enhance the operations carried out in industries. These measures include cleaning industries in harsh environment conditions by using technologically upgraded cleaning tools, thereby enhancing the safety of end-user premises and providing cost-effective services to them," says Sushmit.

Global industrial cleaning services by shop floor cleaning

Shop floor cleaning is carried out in industries to remove contamination and make the place better for employees to work. Shop floor cleaning is essential because it increases the safety of workers and saves time and money incurred in case of damages occurred due to a dirty shop floor. The shop floor cleaning segment is categorized into various kinds of cleaning services such as initial cleaning, regular cleaning, periodic cleaning and restorative cleaning.

Global industrial cleaning services by public area cleaning

The public area cleaning includes cleaning of restrooms, control rooms, warehouses, entrance, lobby, corridor, staircase, elevator, and office space. Using signage during cleaning of public areas is important as accidents or injuries may occur if the unaware users walk on a wet floor. However, several industries are found to violate the same while carrying out cleaning of public areas. Awareness creation and adherence to the rules ensure that the number of injuries are reduced within an industrial premise.

Global industrial cleaning services by window cleaning

Windows used in industrial buildings are generally fragile and require detailed cleaning and care to avoid damage. Places like control rooms, where glass windows are constructed to keep an eye on the manufacturing units, need to be cleaned properly on a timely basis. The window cleaning market is not expected to grow at a high rate, as the risk involved in cleaning windows compels end-users to opt for robots over manual cleaning.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Coverall

Jani-King

Jan-Pro

OCS

