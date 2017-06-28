sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,289 Euro		+0,001
+0,04 %
WKN: 357818 ISIN: CA98462Y1007 Ticker-Symbol: RNY 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
YAMANA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YAMANA GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,239
2,284
23:00
2,236
2,289
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YAMANA GOLD INC
YAMANA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YAMANA GOLD INC2,289+0,04 %