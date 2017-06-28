CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB)(NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge) and Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) (EEP) today announced the closing of the sale of EEP's interest in the Midcoast Gas Gathering and Processing business to Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. (EECI), a subsidiary of Enbridge (the Midcoast Sale). The Midcoast Sale was previously announced as part of the conclusion and outcomes of the EEP strategic review. Following the closing of the Midcoast Sale, 100 percent of the Midcoast Gas Gathering and Processing business is now owned by Enbridge Inc. through EECI.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline, and accounts for nearly 64% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil production, and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S. serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.5 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge also has a growing involvement in electricity infrastructure with interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity, and an expanding offshore wind portfolio in Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past eight years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates the U.S. portion of the Enbridge Mainline System, which is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States. The Mainline System accounts for over 20 percent of total U.S. oil imports.

Contacts:

Media

Enbridge Inc.

Suzanne Wilton

(403) 231-7385 or Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: suzanne.wilton@enbridge.com



Investment Community

Enbridge Inc.

Jonathan Gould

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com



Enbridge Energy Partners L.P.

Michael Barnes

Toll Free: (877) 496-8142

Email: michael.barnes@enbridge.com



Enbridge Energy Partners L.P.

Adam McKnight

(403) 266-7922 or Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: adam.mcknight@enbridge.com



