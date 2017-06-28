BUENA PARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Brandywine Homes has broken ground on Corsica, a 1.66-acre community offering 17 two-story townhomes at 8572 Stanton Avenue in Buena Park scheduled to open for sale in the fall.

"With Mediterranean-inspired architecture and designer finishes, these modern townhomes will be ideal for growing families," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Corsica offers the best of Orange County in an intimate enclave."

The approximately 1,842- to 2,135-square-foot, three- to four-bedroom townhomes will include energy-efficient tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, double-strength glass windows and state-of-the-art communication and networking systems. Master suites will feature oversized soaking tubs and spacious walk-in closets, while gourmet kitchens will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinetry. The community will include a common green space and barbecue area.

Corsica is conveniently located near Knott's Berry Farm, the Buena Park downtown shopping district, Ralph B. Clark Regional Park and major employers including Prologis, Leach and Access Business Group.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

To learn more about Corsica or to join the Interest List, please visit Corsica in Buena Park.

