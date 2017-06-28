CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has for the second year in a row ranked #4 in Transport Topics 2017 list of Top Freight Brokerages. Transport Topics, a trucking and freight transportation newspaper, also ranked Echo #39 this year among all North American logistics companies. Businesses on the two lists are ranked based on net revenue for the most recent 12-month period ending December 31, 2016. Echo raised net revenue by 13.5% year over year.

As the top-ranked Chicago-based brokerage, Echo has now placed among the top 10 freight brokerages across the US for seven consecutive years. The company took fourth place among freight brokerages in the 2016 ranking as well.

Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo, said, "The Transport Topics rankings show that even in a weaker market, Echo continues to grow and perform well, which reflects the superior service we provide our clients and carrier partners, the significant investments we've made in technology, and the relentless dedication of our team members."

View Echo's Top 50 profile at http://www.ttnews.com/top50/companies/profile.aspx?co=echo

Check out the Top Freight Brokerage ranking at http://www.ttnews.com/top50/freight/

