Manufacturers in the pharma industry are constantly struggling with stagnant pipelines and a low success rate in R&D activities, however big data has saved the day, emerging as a major game changer. To help companies seize new opportunities while addressing the evolving challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, Infiniti Research has announced their top five ways which big data is transforming the pharma industry:

1) Better sales and marketing

More than 30% of marketing is done on digital platforms, a number that will only increase in the next five years. Until recently, sales and marketing was a grey area in the pharma industry but by integrating big data analytics into strategy building, companies can easily focus on specific geographical areas to promote their medications.

2) Enhanced clinical trials

Big data merges databases from multiple sources, which filters out patients who do not meet the basic prerequisites for undergoing the trials.

3) Predictive Analysis

Algorithms used by predictive analysis can help with early detection of drug toxicity and improve the chances of patient survival, two main goals of every pharma company.

4) Emergence of digital apps

Digital apps can help the pharma industry reach out to their end-users in a better manner. The data collected on these apps can provide first-hand data on patient compliance and instant feedback on a patient's health.

5) Cross-industry collaboration

The pharma industry, healthcare sector, insurance companies, and data management firms are all connected. Bringing all these industries on a common platform will make information sharing easier.

