CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. ("MATRRIX" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MXX) announces that it granted stock options to its directors, officers and employees to purchase 525,860 common shares with an exercise price of $0.27 per share and an expiry date 5 years from the date of grant. Of the 525,860 stock options granted, a total of 368,160 were granted to directors and officers. The options vest as to one-quarter on each anniversary date of the date of grant of the stock options. The total number of options outstanding as of the date hereof is 2,829,751.

