IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, recently negotiated $11 million of financing for Mountain Pacific Properties, Inc. on two properties located in Grand Junction, CO as well as a $15 million loan secured by SoCal Self Storage's Sawtelle property in Los Angeles, CA. All three loans were procured from the conduit lending division of a national bank.

10-year loans with interest only payments for the full loan term were arranged for two of A Storage Place's Colorado self storage facilities totaling 201,000 square feet. These loans are uncrossed, non-recourse, and allowed for cash out to the ownership. Darryl Flaming, President of Mountain Pacific Properties, Inc., commented "Talonvest's self storage lending experience and deep lender relationships were invaluable in getting us to the right lender and then negotiating such advantageous terms." The Talonvest team involved in the financings included Eric Snyder, Kim Leslie, and Jim Davies.

In a separate assignment, Talonvest procured a $15 million loan for SoCal Self Storage's refinance of their class A Sawtelle facility located in a premier area of Los Angeles. The property has visibility from Interstate 405, consists of 687 storage units with 50,164 net rentable square feet and sits at the Olympic Blvd. exit off I-405. The loan was structured with a ten-year fixed rate on a non-recourse basis and, most importantly, featured interest only payments for the full term of the loan. Bill Bromiley, Principal of SoCal Self Storage, noted "We wanted a team of experts advising us while transacting in this changing market. The Talonvest team delivered expertise and knowledge that helped us successfully achieve our goals." The Talonvest team that negotiated the loans on behalf of SoCal Self Storage included Kim Leslie, Eric Snyder, and Tom Sherlock. Snyder, one of the principals at Talonvest, commented "SoCal Self Storage is a highly respected storage operator with a long track record of success; we appreciate that they trust us with their financing needs."

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties throughout the United States. In addition, they have established a dominant niche position in financing self-storage properties across the country.

Contact:

Amanda Waite

Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Email contact

