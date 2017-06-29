CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. ("Brookfield Residential" or the "Company") today announced that its 2017 second quarter results will be released after market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The financial results and information relating to the 2017 second quarter will be posted on the Company's website at www.BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential's debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. (EST) to discuss the Company's results of operations during the second quarter of 2017 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at www.BrookfieldResidential.com or www.Brookfield.com.

