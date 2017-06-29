DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Enhances Wireless Charging Partnership with Additional $15 Million Investment in Energous Corporation

Strategic Investment to Accelerate Market Adoption of Energous' Disruptive RF-Based WattUp(R) Wireless Charging Technology



LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announces a further strategic investment in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp(R), a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power and charging of electronic devices at a distance. Dialog has entered into an agreement to make an additional $15 million strategic investment in Energous.

Dialog began its partnership with Energous in November 2016 with the announcement of a $10 million investment and entry into an exclusive component supplier agreement for Energous' WattUp ICs. Since then, the two companies have launched DA4100, the world's first WattUp wireless power transmitter System-on-Chip (SoC). This SoC has been integrated along with Dialog's SmartBond Bluetooth low energy (BLE) DA14681 chip to form the heart of the FCC-approved WattUp near field transmitter system. On the receiver side, Dialog completed the qualification of two RF-to-DC receiver ICs developed by Energous, DA2200 and DA2210, which, along with Dialog's DA14585 BLE chip, make it quick and easy to add WattUp wireless charging to a wide range of devices, including smartphones, wearables and hearables.

"Dialog believes that there is a large demand for completely untethered wireless charging, as more consumer electronics manufacturers seek to add new capabilities to their devices to differentiate themselves," said Mark Tyndall, Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy, Dialog. "Our joint focus is now on supporting our customers around the world to bring their WattUp-enabled products to the mass market, while pushing the boundaries of wireless charging's possibilities."

"This increased investment from Dialog is a testament to the synergies generated from the partnership between the global leader in power management and our market leading power at a distance RF wireless charging expertise," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "We have already seen numerous benefits from our relationship, including new products that we've brought to market together, and we have leveraged their sales channel and strategic relationships to create market awareness around our joint concept of a wire-free future."

Because Energous' WattUp technology sends energy safely through the air using radio frequencies, it is able to deliver intelligent, scalable power, creating a superior experience compared to coil-based technologies. It differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers power at distances of up to 15 feet, to multiple devices, in any orientation. Its small form factor antennas utilize the existing device's printed circuit board, removing the need for larger, more expensive coils and enabling broader adoption of wireless charging in a larger range of connected devices that can be used in the home, office, car and beyond.

For more information on WattUp technology, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com/energous and www.energous.com.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp(R) -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com, or follow Energous on Twitter and Facebook.

