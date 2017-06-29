CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Global Petroleum Show (GPS), one of the world's largest energy events, offered more than 47,900 attendees from 110 countries new insight into transformative technologies and innovations, showcased exciting new features and exhibitions, and provided countless networking opportunities from June 13-15, 2017 at Calgary's Stampede Park. As a leading global energy congregation, GPS provided a platform for local and international delegates, exhibitors and industry professionals to connect and discuss the future of the energy industry.

Notable highlights from GPS 2017 included:

-- The third annual GPS Awards took place on June 13, recognizing seven companies for their leadership in driving change and evolution in the energy industry through technology corporate social responsibility and excellence. Among the winners were Nigeria LNG Limited (Corporate Social Responsibility), Acceleware (Emerging Clean Energy), GHGSat (Environmental Excellence), Reflex Marine (Health & Safety), Seven Lakes Oilfield Services (Indigenous Engagement), and Baker Hughes (innovation in Technologies). -- New to GPS this year were the well-attended Energy Dialogues, which featured a breadth of brilliant thought leaders who came together to share their ideas, opinions and expertise on a variety of topics facing tomorrow's energy sectors. -- Beginning with the TSX ringing of the bell, The Energy Leaders Forum headlined the second day of the show with the intent of generating ideas to inform and support government decisions with regards to the future of the energy industry. Canada's own Hon. Francois-Phillipe Champagne, Minister of International Trade; Hon. Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta; and Hon. Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy for Alberta, all participated in the half day forum. -- Back for its second year, the Indigenous Conference on Energy and Mining, entitled Empowering Connections, once again welcomed speakers and delegates from around the world. Representatives from some of the largest energy companies in the world were welcomed to Treaty 7 territory to discuss the betterment of Indigenous relations with energy sectors from all corners of the world. -- Among the thousands of GPS attendees this year were a number of notable guests, including international dignitaries, in addition to the aforementioned provincial and federal ministers representing Canada. Roland B. Pablos, Secretary of State for Texas; as well as Salvador Pardo Cruz, Minister of Industries for Cuba were present, were in attendance, in addition to Brian Jean, Leader of the Opposition of Alberta, as well as Daron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade at Government of Alberta -- The most exciting eight seconds in sports lived up to its reputation at the Professional Bull Riders Invitational, where more than $20,000 was raised for local charities, with $17,241 supporting the Ronald McDonald House and $5,400 supporting STARS Air Ambulance. -- Young Women in Energy (YWE) hosted a luncheon Thursday at Stampede Park's Rotary House on Committing to Diversity and Inclusion. Speakers from Fluor and Deloitte focused on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges with their current employee resource group. YWE, which was formed in late 2013, today has more than 4,000 members. -- 2017 GPS specialty zones included Clean Technology, Digital Oilfield, Pipeline, Water Innovation, and Transport & Logistics, all of which provided a platform to bring together industry leaders to discuss new technologies and developments. The Digital Oilfield Zone in particular saw increased interest from attendees as it showcased an exclusive seminar series about drones, data collection, big data, mobile software and other advanced technologies. -- More than 200 educational presentations ranging in topics from Renewable Energy, Digital Oilfield, Heavy Oil, Hydraulic Fracturing and Career Development were made available to attendees this year. These educational opportunities were delivered by industry experts and government representatives as an additional element for businesses to discover ways to improve operational efficiencies and review new industry innovations. In addition, the Africa and Iran Oil and Gas Forums both had full attendance as business opportunities in each geography were discussed.

"The success of this year's Global Petroleum Show is a truly exciting lead up to our milestone 50th anniversary next year," said Wes Scott, Executive Vice President, dmg :: events, organizers of Global Petroleum Show. "We continue to be inspired by the dedication of industry professionals as they work towards creating a sustainable and innovative future for the energy sector. It is our privilege to provide a diverse range of opportunities for education, growth and networking to the delegates and exhibitors of GPS."

Delegates from around the world left GPS having had the opportunity to build connections and share ideas on the importance of remaining competitive and how to build a sustainable industry for the future. Exhibitors have already begun to register for the highly anticipated 50th anniversary of GPS in 2018, where members of the international energy community will be able to experience a wide variety of networking events, presentations and industry-leading exhibitions. Global Petroleum Show 2018 takes place June 12-14, 2018, celebrating 50 years of innovation.

To stay connected to the Global Petroleum Show and informed on future updates, please visit www.globalpetroleumshow.com.

Contacts:

Primary Media Contact: Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Shauna MacDonald

W: 403-538-5641 ext. 101

C: 403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com



Secondary Media Contact: Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Erica Morgan

W: 403-538-5641 ext. 106

C: 403-478-1357

emorgan@brooklinepr.com



