TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS) is pleased to announce that the eight director nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 13, 2017 (the "MIC") were elected as directors at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting").

The following eight individuals nominated to serve as directors of Dealnet were elected at the Meeting. Voting results were as follows:

For Withheld ------------- ------------- Harold Bridge 99.66% 0.34% Richard Carl 99.90% 0.10% Joanne De Laurentiis 99.90% 0.10% Michael Hilmer 99.68% 0.32% Brent Houlden 99.90% 0.10% Tamara Paton 99.90% 0.10% John Radford 99.90% 0.10% Steven Small 99.60% 0.40%

The shareholders also voted in favour of each of the other matters considered at the Meeting as outlined in the MIC including the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the external auditors of the Company (99.9% voted For), a change of name for the Company (99.9% voted For), a consolidation of the shares of the Company (99.8% voted For) and the ratification and approval of a new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (96.7%).

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is a specialty finance company backed by its proprietary, scalable engagement platform to service the $20 billion home improvement finance market through both dealer-based and technology enabled originations of secured finance assets (leases and loans). The Company earns net finance income over the term of these assets, which have a term to maturity of up to ten years and from fee income derived from the transaction support services that it provides to its dealer network. The Company also uses its engagement platform to provide customer support services on a contract basis to third party institutions which provides significant scale to the engagement business. Together, these three revenue sources provide the Company with a combination of both annuity-like income that is earned over time from its growing portfolio of finance assets, and transaction-based income that generates fees for contracted services.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Michael Hilmer

Chief Executive Officer

+1-855-912-3444

mhilmer@dealnetcapital.com



John Sadler

Senior Director - Corporate Communications

(905) 695-8557 ext. 1348

jsadler@dealnetcapital.com



