VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. ("Ten Peaks") (TSX: TPK) is pleased to announce that the director nominees listed in the Information Circular for its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today, were elected as directors of Ten Peaks. Voting results for individual directors elected were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Nominee Number Percentage Number Percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Frank Dennis 2,905,691 98.86% 33,431 1.14% Diane Fulton 2,855,367 97.15% 83,755 2.85% Richard Mahler 2,854,972 97.14% 84,150 2.86% David Rowntree 2,753,007 93.67% 186,115 6.33% Roland Veit 2,401,199 81.70% 537,923 18.30%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 97.39% voting support.

Company Profile

Ten Peaks is a publicly traded company that owns all of the interests of the Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Inc., a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in Burnaby, BC. It also owns and operates Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business located in Metro Vancouver.

