NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Cameras. These important updates to Canon's lineup offer numerous improvements to both image quality and performance, while retaining the essential features that made the original models significant. The 6D Mark II takes the position below the 5D Mark IV as a more accessible full-frame DSLR for consumers and professionals with exceptional image quality and improved speed. On the other side is the APS-C SL2, which retains the concept of being among the smallest DSLRs ever made and makes advancements across the board.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346734-REG/canon_eos_6d_mark_ii.html

26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

45-Point All-Cross Type AF System

Full HD Video at 60 fps; Electronic IS

3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Movie Servo AF

Native ISO 40000, Expanded to ISO 102400

6.5 fps Shooting; Time-Lapse & HDR Movie

Built-In GPS, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi with NFC

Dust and Water Resistant; SD Card Slot

The highly-anticipated 6D Mark II has a focus on image quality with the implementation of a brand new 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 7 Image Processor to help capture stunningly sharp and vivid images with low noise, even with native sensitivities up to ISO 40,000 and that can be extended to ISO 102,400. In terms of speed, the 6D Mark II jumps up to 6.5 fps continuous shooting and makes a major improvement to autofocus with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System that more than quadruples the number of points of its predecessor. Also, it features Dual Pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection to provide a major boost to focusing performance in live view and video recording, which has also received a slight bump up to Full HD at 60p.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346736-REG/canon_eos_6d_mark_ii.html

As a more lightweight option, the 6D Mark II keeps its size down but now has a further optimized grip for added comfort and, notably, it is now sealed to prevent intrusion of dust and water. The camera also becomes the first full-frame DSLR from Canon to sport a vari-angle LCD, in this case one that measures 3.0" and is a touchscreen. On the front of the body there is another small addition in the form of a Canon 3-pin connection and, as with many recent releases, it has Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS built in. The 6D Mark II will be available as a body only, as a kit with the EF 24-105mm f/4 II, or as a kit with the EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6. Users can also pick up the BG-E21 Battery Grip for longer shooting times and more comfortable operation in portrait orientation.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346735-REG/canon_eos_6d_mark_ii.html

Included with this camera body is the versatile and high-performing EF 24-105mm f/4 IS II USM Lens. This setup provides a wide-angle to telephoto zoom range that will cover most standard subject matter with ease while also offering a constant f/4 maximum aperture for consistent performance. The lens also packs in both image stabilization and a fast, near-silent ring-type USM AF motor for fast, accurate focusing performance.

The Canon BG-E21 Battery Grip for the EOS 6D Mark II DSLR. Able to hold up to two LP-E6/LP-E6N lithium-ion battery packs, this grip will effectively double the shooting time. Also, it features vertically-positioned controls, including a shutter release button, that will provide comfortable, intuitive operation. The battery grip has a durable construction to match that of the 6D Mark II and is both dust- and water-resistant. Additionally, it features a camera alignment pin hole for use with certain video heads and quick release plates.

Canon BG-E21 Battery Grip for EOS 6D Mark II

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346764-REG/canon_bg_e21_battery_grip_for.html

Comfort and Control in Vertical Position

Vertical Position Shutter Release Button

Vertical Position Control Buttons

Holds Up to Two LP-E6/LP-E6N Batteries

Extends Shooting Time

Camera Alignment Pin Hole

Dust- and Water-Resistant Construction

Moving onto the Canon SL2, we see that it kept its exceptionally small form factor, making it a great choice for everyday carry or those looking to move up from a smartphone or point-and-shoot and prefer minimal weight. It received many updates, though most importantly it has received a current 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 7 Image Processor, both contributing to the creation of stellar images and native sensitivities up to ISO 25,600. Also, it is important to point out that even though it has such a small size, it still manages to offer a true optical viewfinder and dedicated 9-point AF system. Also, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Full HD video at up to 60p are available in the SL2.

Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346737-REG/canon_eos_rebel_sl2_dslr.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

9-Point AF System; Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Feature Assistant; Microphone Input

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth

It almost can be overstated that the EOS Rebel SL2 is a tiny camera, but it still manages to pack a 3.0" vari-angle touchscreen LCD. There is also a Feature Assistant to help guide new users through the functions of the camera. It has Wi-Fi, NC, and Bluetooth packed in, so you can get sharing almost right away.

Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens (Black)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346763-REG/canon_eos_rebel_sl2_dslr.html

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Canon dealer, with the most up-to-date Canon product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video and audio equipment, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photography SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round at B&H, in the camera kiosks. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_6D_Mark_II_DSLR_Camera_Body-Color-79a2586de8adb21d9c69b4222397b718.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_SL2_Camera-50c61fe52cbf931c97457599eb18e34d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_6D_Mark_II_DSLR_Camera_with_24-105mm_open_LC-a20a18e2bf75a81a991b4a50cce4efdb.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_6D_Mark_II_camera_top_display-0cd29646b4ff97cca9ebcb10d3838441.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_SL2_Camera_with_LCD_Open-17a5ada58d16b94db8e07c12b3c356dc.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_6D_Mark_II_DSLR_Camera_Back-ef5776a6eb478db0b289282844146f16.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/26/11G141869/Images/Canon_6D_Mark_II_camera_kit-aff150514c94afbb81f29b0bf6b1076e.jpg

Shawn C. Steiner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/