VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- ML Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MLG)(FRANKFURT: X0VN) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated the maiden resource estimation on the Company's Palmetto Gold Project in Nevada. The Company engaged the engineering firm WSP Canada Inc. (WSP) to complete the resource estimation and a NI 43-101 Technical Report.

WSP has a comprehensive and skilled team that can determine the sustainability of investment opportunities and related assets for the Mining and Resource Industry. The firm employs a well-rounded and experienced multidisciplinary team of professionals who can determine the engineering, geology, mining, infrastructure, transportation, financial, and operational sustainability of the targeted asset.

WSP has been providing engineering services to the mining industry for over 20 years, in challenging environmental, temporal, and political conditions. Globally, the firm brings together 35,500 staff, based in more than 500 offices, across 40 countries. They provide engineering and multidisciplinary services in a vast array of industry sectors, including 700 employees in the Mining sector.

ML Gold Corp. has an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest to the Palmetto Gold Project (see news release dated October 18, 2016). The Palmetto Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, within the southern portion of the Walker Lane Gold Trend.

ML Gold also reports commencement of the 2017 exploration program at its Pinnacle Reef copper and gold property in central British Columbia. The program will consist of up to 2,500 metres of drilling, targeting the core of a 6 by 7 kilometre highly anomalous chargeability area recently identified on the property.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in the National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

