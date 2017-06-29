WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX:WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and AI company announced today that in cooperation with Business Investigation, a Swiss algorithm based system solution startup, has implemented a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) system, called WISeAI, that uses sophisticated algorithms to monitor Cybersecurity and Digital Identities for people and objects. The machine learning tool is designed to examine how humans and objects use their computers, mobiles and digital identities when they connect to the Internet, thus protecting users against ransomware, sophisticated malware and the like.

The WISeAI algorithms will be able to detect abnormalities by interpreting the flow of information collected by the sensors secured by WISeKey's Secure Element being strongly authenticated as provisioned by WISeKey Root of Trust (RoT). WISeKey's clients will be able to anticipate and prevent cyberattacks based on the predictive analysis enabled by WISeAI through the integration of Business Investigation algorithms called Global Performance System (GPS). GPS is an artificial intelligence-based solution that uses Machine Learning algorithms to optimise performance and risk management.

The WISeAI goes beyond current AI capabilities as it includes threat detection and machine learning technology push to monitor human behaviour and detect unusual activities by activating an alert.

Through the integration of Business Investigation algorithms into WISeAI, machines learn to perform complex computational operations based on sophisticated algorithms, detect abnormalities by interpreting the flow of information collected by sensors, giving WISeKey's clients the ability to anticipate potential risks by analysing the big data generated out of the message broker, prevent cyberattacks based on the predictive analysis enabled WISeAI.

While IoT remains wildly unsecured, thanks to the integrated solution operated by the WISeKey Vertical Platform, IoT devices would be able to organize themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity. This trusted cybersecurity platform will only enable IoT devices which can provide a recognized identity and a valid integrity report to communicate with peer devices that are part of the trusted community.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO Founder, noted: "We are very happy to team with GPS expanding the WISeKey Artificial Intelligence offering via our WISeAI platform. WISeKey is already using AI on microchips to secure a power IoT devices required on smart city sensors, self-driving cars, health care, finance, entertainment and retail, securing businesses and rendering them more intelligent."

Bruno Ciroussel, Business Investigation's CEO, noted: "We are pleased to partner with WISeKey, a major actor in the crucial area of cybersecurity. Through our partnership, we will offer better performance and compliance analysis/understanding using our artificial intelligence algorithms. Integrating WISeKey solutions and platform offers a new exciting field to show the potential of our solution."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange:WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

ABOUT Business Investigations

Business Investigation is a privately owned Swiss company. Its two co-founders and directors are EPFL- Ecole Polytechnique de Lausanne- graduates.

We're a team of thinkers and doers who want to help leaders to enhance their management experience and guide them towards ongoing successful realizations. They are putting their creativity and expertise at work to bring a comprehensive solution to performance related issues, governance, and entrepreneurial transformation happening worldwide. Actively collaborates with some of the best business and technology experts to guaranty a smooth and rapid implementation that takes place with no disruption of your running business. Dedicated to deliver excellence and excited to be able to make a real impact on the business world, visit www.bigps.ch.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

