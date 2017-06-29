LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch publiziert Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung

Zug/Schweiz, 29. Juni 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE), ein führender Entwickler und Anbieter von ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen, publiziert die Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung, die auf den 21. Juli 2017 in Zürich einberufen wird.

Im Rahmen der erfolgreichen Übernahmeofferte von BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) tritt der gesamte Verwaltungsrat von LifeWatch per 21. Juli 2017 zurück. In der Einladung empfiehlt der Verwaltungsrat den Aktionären von LifeWatch, den neuen Verwaltungsrat mit folgenden Persönlichkeiten zu konstituieren:

- Als Präsident: Kirk Gorman, Verwaltungsratspräsident von BioTelemetry - Als Mitglied: Joseph Capper, CEO von BioTelemetry - Als Mitglied: Dr. Stephan Rietiker, CEO von LifeWatch

Ausserdem schlägt der Verwaltungsrat den Aktionären im Rahmen von Entschädigungsprogrammen für den Verwaltungsrat, das Management sowie Angestellte und Berater, die Schaffung von zusätzlichem bedingten Kapital im Umfang von maximal 50'000 Aktien im Nennwert von CHF 65'000 vor.

Zu LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Zug und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist ein führender Anbieter von ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Die Dienstleistungen von LifeWatch liefern den Ärzten wichtige Informationen zur angemessenen Behandlung ihrer Patienten mit dem Ziel, die Behandlung zu optimieren. LifeWatch AG verfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der Schweiz, Israel und der Türkei und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch Services, Inc., LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. und LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG (Joint Venture). LifeWatch Services, Inc. ist ein führender US-Anbieter für Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen. LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. in Israel ist ein führender Hersteller von Digital-Health-Produkten. LifeWatch Salk Hizmetlerine A.S. ist die operative Tochtergesellschaft der LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG und Anbieter von Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen in der Türkei.

