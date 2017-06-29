KONE OYJ: KONE to equip the tallest residential tower in Sydney, Australia

KONE Corporation, press release, June 29, 2017

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply 10 elevators to the Greenland Centre Sydney development on 115 Bathurst St in Sydney, Australia. A showcase of fine architecture and creativity, Greenland Centre Sydney will be a sensational addition to the city's skyline as Sydney's tallest residential tower

Rising 235 meters above ground upon completion, the 67 level building will house over 400 apartments, a state of the art creative hub spanning five floors and unique glass-fronted balconies which will act as a wind screen and noise shield, while providing uninterrupted views of the city and harbor.

Providing a seamless and safe journey for residents is essential and KONE will be providing Greenland Centre Sydney with its people flow solutions to optimize this experience, including 5 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, KONE MiniSpace elevators and 2 KONE TranSys elevators.

KONE's innovative JumpLift solution is also being deployed during the construction process allowing the building to be completed faster and to improve people and material flow.

"As one of the buildings that will form the face of Sydney's next generation of skyscrapers, we're excited and proud to have the opportunity to bring the best people flow experience to this landmark development, says Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President for KONE Asia Pacific.

Greenland Centre Sydney is developed by Greenland Australia and built by ProBuild. The building is designed by BVN and Woods Bagot is the interior design partner. The project is due for completion in 2019.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2017.

