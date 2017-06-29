PSA retailers in the Netherlands and Belgium are first outside France to be offered the new Autoline Drive Dealer Management System

The integrated and customer-focused DMS is designed to improve dealer efficiency while producing a better customer experience

CDK Global's Autoline Drive system will help improve productivity and the visibility of operations throughout each dealership site.

CDK Global and PSA Benelux have signed a new partnership agreement that offers the region's Peugeot and Citroën dealers access to CDK Global's new integrated Dealer Management System Autoline Drive.

The move by PSA to enhance DMS provision across its network is part of the 'ic@n framework' PSA's streamlining of its dealer management systems to deliver greater efficiency and consistency across its retail network. Peugeot and Citroën dealers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg will be the first outside France that can opt for the new system.

Dieter Bodvin, General Manager, CDK Global Benelux, said: "We are proud to begin an exciting new chapter that builds on our long-standing relationship with PSA Benelux. Peugeot and Citroën retailers moving to our new Autoline Drive DMS will benefit from a sophisticated, simple, and user-friendly system that will improve productivity and the visibility of operations throughout each business."

The new system is licenced to retailers via a 'Software as a Service' (SaaS) model. This enables retailers to manage costs effectively, while ensuring the DMS system is always fully up-to-date. By being hosted centrally, retailers benefit from regular updates to the product to ensure it keeps up with changing trends and can offer new functionality as the market develops.

The PSA network in Benelux will also be at the forefront of technological developments as Autoline Drive is designed to work across desktop and mobile devices. Autoline Drive is a powerful management tool built around a new accounting and financial suite that is totally integrated and offers the dealers a 360-degree view of their businesses in real time.

PSA selected CDK Global's system as one of the three choices for dealers, following the streamlining of software providers to enhance usability and simplify operations for its retailer network. The first dealers in Benelux will begin piloting the new Autoline Drive systems this year.

CDK Global Benelux has worked with PSA in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for more than 25 years. The introduction of Autoline Drive for PSA has no impact on the support of the current dealer management systems (EVA or Autoline).

Notes to editors

PSA Benelux consists of 'Peugeot and Citroën Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg'; the 'Associations of Peugeot Contractors' (VPCN); and 'Citroën Contractors Netherlands' (VCDCN).

