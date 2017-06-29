WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Group wins Husky White Rose engineering contract

Wood Group wins Husky White Rose engineering contract

HOUSTON, June 29, 2017 - Husky Energy has awarded Wood Group a multi-million dollar contract to complete detailed engineering for the topsides of White Rose, a concrete gravity-based structure wellhead platform planned for offshore eastern Canada. The project includes procurement services and engineering design work.

The Wood Group team has identified several project innovations to significantly reduce engineering person-hours and realize other savings at White Rose.

Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood Group, said, "We are combining our global expertise and capabilities from St. John's, Canada; Houston; Sandefjord, Norway; and Bogotá, Colombia to complete White Rose in the next 12 months with a clear focus on adding value and delivering cost savings and efficient project delivery."

Wood Group is an international energy services company with around $5bn sales and operating in more than 40 countries. The Group designs, modifies, constructs and operates industrial facilities mainly for the oil & gas sector, right across the asset life-cycle. We enhance this with a wide range of specialist technical solutions including our world leading subsea, automation and integrity solutions. Our real differentiators are our range of services, the quality of our delivery, the passion of our people, our culture and values. We are extending the scale and scope of our core services into adjacent industries. Visit Wood Group at www.woodgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

