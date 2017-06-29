Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki strengthens its position as the leading foodservice packaging provider in China

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 29.6.2017 AT 9:45



Huhtamaki strengthens its position as the leading foodservice packaging provider in China



Huhtamaki has entered into an agreement to acquire International Paper's foodservice packaging operations in China. With the acquisition Huhtamaki expands its manufacturing footprint into the Eastern China region and strengthens its capacity and capability to serve customers operating in Northern China. "I am very pleased to announce this acquisition," says Jukka Moisio, CEO of Huhtamäki Oyj. "It strengthens our operations in China significantly, both geographically and from a capacity point of view, allowing us to serve our customers even better in the future."

The acquisition comprises of two manufacturing units located in Shanghai and Tianjin, employing altogether approximately 200 employees. The product range of the units to be acquired is similar to Huhtamaki's current product range in China, including paper cups for hot and cold beverages, food containers as well as snack food and ice-cream containers. The net sales of the business to be acquired was approximately EUR 19 million in 2016. The debt free purchase price is EUR 15 million. The business will become part of Huhtamaki's Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment. The transaction is expected to be finalized within 1-2 months, subject to completing applicable registration obligations with authorities in China.

"We have an ambitious growth strategy," says Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. "This acquisition consolidates our business in North Asia and offers good possibilities to boost our growth. In addition, with the footprint expansion we improve our coverage of the vast market of China, which is good for our customers."



Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 76 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,300 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2016 our net sales totaled EUR 2.9 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.





