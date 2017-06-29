3DEXPERIENCE Platform used for precision engineering academic programs

Students learn skill sets on the same virtual applications used by industry

University is part of the "Peer Learning EXPERIENCE" to digitally transform engineering education

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced that the Swiss University of Applied Sciences Haute Ecole Arc Ingénierie is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop and refine its students' engineering skills before they enter the professional world at leading industrial companies.

HE-Arc's students will learn on the same virtual design, simulation and manufacturing applications used by industrial engineers worldwide to address advances in smart manufacturing, micro manufacturing, sensors, the internet of things, watchmaking, industrial luxury, and medical technologies.

Switzerland is home to global companies that rely on local talent to fill highly skilled engineering jobs. As new technologies enable industry to accelerate the pace of innovation and introduce new products and services, the academic world must efficiently and effectively train its students with the skill sets needed for the latest cutting-edge engineering practices.

HE-Arc Ingénierie, which traces its origins back to the creation of watchmaking schools 150 years ago, was looking for a more interactive, collaborative, multidisciplinary solution for its students that could be aligned with these companies' engineering processes and tools.

More than 500 HE-Arc students and professors are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to collaborate on approximately 2,000 engineering projects each year. This virtual product development learning environment fuses arts, science, business, social and sustainability concepts into one platform. Comprehensive teaching concepts, easy and secure collaboration, and an intuitive user interface let professors and students create products, manage projects and engage in practical training with a multidisciplinary, real-life approach.

In parallel, HE-Arc is actively participating in Dassault Systèmes' "Peer Learning EXPERIENCE." This collaborative teaching initiative gathers professors from universities worldwide to brainstorm the digital transformation of engineering education with new methodologies and courses that can be used for free by members of the 3DEXPERIENCE for Academia community. Three HE-Arc professors will contribute to this community by focusing on new learning experiences in mechanical engineering and realistic simulation using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

"We collaborate closely with multinational companies that have specific needs in industrial design engineering, information and communication technologies, micro engineering and industrial process engineering," said Raphael Montavon, professor and responsible for IT tools, HE-Arc. "We selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for its proven capabilities in mechanical design, manufacturing, and industrial process simulation that will prepare our students for future opportunities with these potential employers."

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables HE-Arc to help students master the latest technologies and methods used by industry," said Philippe Forestier, Executive Vice President, Global Affairs and Communities, Dassault Systèmes. "HE-Arc is one of the 40,000 schools worldwide that use our virtual applications and is a valued member of the Peer Learning EXPERIENCE ecosystem. By collaborating with HE-Arc and others, we can digitally transform education and develop the 21st century global skill set."

