On June 28 AS "Olainfarm" organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the member of the management board of AS "Olainfarm" Salvis Lapinš analyzed the financial results of first quarter 2017 and informed about the other recent activities within the company.



Olaine, 2017-06-29 08:54 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recorded "Olainfarm" webinar is available online: ej.uz/OLF_Q12017_video, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the previously published company's announcement: ej.uz/OLF_Q12017_EN.



Olainfarm thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company's announcements to get information on the next webinar!



JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717