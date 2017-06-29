Valmet: Valmet receives a repeat order of two more containerboard machines from Nine Dragons in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply two more containerboard production lines with related automation systems for Nine Dragons Industries Co., Ltd., China. The new production lines will be located in Hebei (PM 41) and Shenyang (PM 42) and are similar to the previous orders of PM 39 and PM 40 (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2017/valmet-to-supply-two-containerboard-machines-for-nine-dragons-in-china/) announced in March 2017.

At this point, Nine Dragons also purchased steam and condensate systems for these new lines and for the previous board making lines (PM 39, PM 40, PM 41 and PM 42). All the board making lines will be designed to produce high-quality testliner grades out of 100 percent recycled raw materials. The start-ups of PM 41 and PM 42 are scheduled only a few months apart for late 2018 and early 2019. The start-ups of the two previous production lines are also scheduled a few months apart starting from the middle of 2018.

The orders are included in Valmet's second quarter of 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type and scale is typically valued around EUR 100-120 million.

"Paper industry market in China is very active and our customers value sustainable and innovative paper and board making technology. The high activity is well demonstrated by this Nine Dragons' decision to purchase four-in-a-row energy and resource efficient containerboard machines within a very short time. Modern industrial design played an important role in this case, too," says Jari Vähäpesola, President of Paper Business Line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's deliveries for PM 41 and PM 42 container board making lines are similar to the two previous ones. The deliveries will include steam and condensate systems, pulpers for stock preparation (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/stock-preparation/), a board machine (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/) from headbox to winder including a full scope automation package (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/), chemical systems and process ventilation equipment (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/process-ventilation/).

As in the previous orders of PM 39 and PM 40, the full scope automation packages comprise Valmet DNA (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/) process and machine controls and condition monitoring. Board final quality is managed with Valmet IQ (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/) quality control system, comprehensive range of profilers as well as web inspection and monitoring system. The deliveries include also an extensive package of modern analyzers (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/analyzers-and-measurements/) from pulping and wet end to laboratory testing. "In addition to smoother project execution, integrated automation and process technology solutions enable faster start-up and faster optimization phase in terms of end-product quality and energy consumption," says Arto Rohola, Sales Manager, Automation Business Line, Valmet.

PM 41 and PM 42 will produce testliner grades with a basis weight range of 75-140 g/m2.

Industrial design with led lighting and video screens increase safety and usability and have a positive effect on the customer's brand

About the customer Nine Dragons

Founded in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper Group is the world's largest in recovered paper based paper manufacturing in terms of production capacity. The company and its subsidiaries produce linerboard, high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board. The group's paper machines in China are located in a number of locations. The group produces printing and writing paper in Dongguan and Taicang and packaging paperboard and specialty paper in Leshan, Sichuan Province. The group has also acquired 100% control equity interest in Hebei Yongxin Paper Co., Ltd.

