Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: The consortium between Skanska and Pöyry was awarded implementation of a new road section in Finland

Press release 29 June 2017 at 12:00 pm EEST

Employing the alliance model, the Finnish Transport Agency has selected a consortium between Skanska Infra Oy and Pöyry Finland Oy to construct the new Lahti stretch of the city of Lahti's southern ring road. The consortium called 'VALTARI' was one of the four consortia that took part in the alliance model negotiations.

"We are pleased to be able to combine our engineering expertise in roads and tunnels, as well as our alliance experience together with the Finnish Transport Agency and Skanska to contribute to this major infra project", says Mikko Inkala, Business Unit President Infrastructure at Pöyry Finland Oy.

In the alliance model, the client, designers and contractors work closely together. All the alliance parties are responsible for project design and construction, have jointly agreed target costs for the project, share the risks and opportunities agreed together, form a joint organisation and work in the same premises.

The project will encompass interchanges, tunnels and 12 bridges. The project is part of a larger scheme to develop the Lahti southern ring road. The overall goal is to ensure smoother and safer road traffic on Highway 12, as well as to advance new development opportunities in land use, business and commerce in the Lahti region.

The contract can be signed 14 days after the purchase decision provided no complaints are received.

The order will be recognised within the Regional Operations order stock H2 2017.

More information

Mikko Inkala

BU President Infrastructure

Regional Operations, Northern Europe

Pöyry

Tel. +358 10 33 21112

Markku Oksanen

President

Regional Operations, Northern Europe

Pöyry

Tel. +358 40 527 6163

Did you know? Pöyry has experience in transportation projects in over 50 countries worldwide.





About Pöyry Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices. www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

