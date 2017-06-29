Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2017) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE:9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the spring drill program has been completed at its Houlton Woodstock manganese property located in Carleton County, 5 km NW of Woodstock, New Brunswick. The drill program consisted of 9 holes totaling 1599 meters on the Sharpe and Moody Hill areas of the deposit where previous drilling in 2016 intersected MnO grades such as 16.73% over 32.85m (107.8 feet) and 13.87% over 52.6m (172.5 feet) (news release dated Feb 14, 2017). Assay results should be in-hand by mid to end of July.

Manganese X Energy Corp. is also pleased to announce that it has received the results from a series of diagnostic leaching tests conducted by two of Canada's renowned test process research laboratories, in its pursuit of developing a value added manganese product to furnish the North American Li-ion battery market The kinetics of the leaching process appear very favourable to high levels of manganese extraction of up to 96% with a short contact time, while the solubility of iron and other alkali metals remains low which could simplify downstream processing requirements.

With these positive results in hand the company is now in the process of an RFP (request for proposal) for a marketing and economic cost assessment project to investigate and pursue a variety of marketable manganese products. This economic and cost assessment project will be aimed primarily at the li-ion battery production sector in order to select the optimal combinations of co-products and by-products (concentrates) for further technical development and future initiatives. "I am very optimistic from our recent high percentage extraction leaching test results and these results further validate our findings towards production of various value added manganese product concentrates to include EMD- Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide for Li-ion batteries, Electric Vehicle batteries as well as solar panels back-up storage units. We are committed in aggressively pursuing our goal of becoming the first North American manganese mining company to produce a viable zero emissions manganese value added product," stated Martin Kepman CEO.

We are still further continuing our due diligence of our potential acquisition of an additional manganese property.

Manganese X Energy would like to acknowledge the financial support provided by the Province of New Brunswick through the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program (NBJMAP).

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo (New Brunswick), Manganese X Energy's Vice President of Exploration, is designated as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 with respect to this release and has reviewed the contents for accuracy.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman

Interim CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.