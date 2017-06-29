Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium is ready for Easy Switch: opting for Orange LOVE even easier now

Becoming an Orange LOVE customer has never been easier. Thanks to Easy Switch, an initiative of Telecom Minister Alexander De Croo aiming at making the change of fixed operator seamless, customers can now subscribe to Orange LOVE and enjoy Internet + TV carefree. Because as from today, with Easy Switch, when a customer opts for LOVE, Orange will take care of all the necessary measures to ensure a smooth transition of services from the previous operator towards Orange, ensuring the customer a complete peace of mind regarding administration.

Easy Switch enables easy transfer

If a customer wants to become an Orange LOVE customer, he can simply contact Orange and the switch begins instantly. Orange commences all necessary actions for the installation and activation of Orange LOVE. That means that new customers can just sit back and enjoy high speed internet and up to 70 TV channels at Orange without having to worry about all the paperwork when resigning the former operator. Thanks to Easy Switch Orange takes contact with the previous provider to arrange resignation, service and billing deactivation,. as soon as the new customer enjoys Orange Internet + TV. This easy switch of fixed operator makes the customer's life a lot easier when switching to Orange LOVE.

Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, comments: "At Orange, we welcome Easy Switch initiated by Minister Alexander De Croo because Easy Switch makes customers life easier when switching to a new Internet & TV provider and stimulates competition. I would like to stress the fact that Orange Belgium is committed not to increase its Internet + TV prices in 2017. We are looking forward to welcoming new customers to our qualitative LOVE Internet + TV offer at the best price in an even simpler way thanks to Easy Switch."

To make use of Easy Switch customers need to provide the customer number of their actual operator and their Easy Switch ID (a unique identification number) to Orange when ordering Orange Love (Mobile, Internet and TV) offer in an Orange Shop, by calling Customer Care (5000 for an Orange customer or 02/745.95.00 for any other number) or online. These Easy Switch Identifiers can be found on the invoice and in the Customer Zone of each fixed operator.

Orange LOVE, a qualitative offer at the best price on the market

Orange LOVE offers customers a smart combination in function of their mobile needs and usage, together with Orange Internet + TV. It allows them to be always connected on the go thanks to Orange's highly-efficient 4G-network and at home, with unlimited and ultra-fast internet (100MB/sec with an option to 200MB/sec) with the best of TV: up to 70 channels including thematic channels such as Eleven Sports and the usage of a mobile app.

LOVE combinations start as from 54€/month: Dolphin subscription with 1.5GB of mobile data combined with Orange Internet + TV (54€/month includes 10€ reduction during 6 months). The LOVE combination of Eagle + Internet + TV of 78€/month is currently the best offer on the market for customers who like to be connected anytime they want and everywhere as it contains 10GB of mobile data.

More info on www.orange.be/fr/love (http://www.orange.be/fr/love) and www.orange.be/nl/love (http://www.orange.be/nl/love)

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





Easy Switch - NL (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2116539/805487.pdf)

Easy Switch - UK (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2116539/805484.pdf)

Easy Switch - FR (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2116539/805485.pdf)



