IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today published an update to the shareholders from its new CEO and President, Inas Azzam.

Mr. Azzam covered many topics including company goals, an in depth look at its current products and a roadmap for the company for the near future. The full update can be accessed using the link below:

http://www.signaturedevices.com/blog/letter-to-shareholders

The company will also hold a livestream video event with Mr. Azzam on Thursday July 6th at 1pm PDT, where he will give additional updates, introduction of the Morpheus One and answer shareholder questions. Shareholders are encouraged to send questions in advance of the event via the Innovo Technology website or email address below.

You can also follow the company on Twitter for small updates and announcements, https://twitter.com/SignatureDevice

About Innovo

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices. Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

