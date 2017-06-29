

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Royal Tech CSP Limited of China, a specialist for highly efficient solar thermal systems that are based on CSP technologies.



Under the deal terms, Wacker will supply its newly developed HELISOL silicone fluid to Royal Tech, its exclusive partner in China. Royal Tech uses the silicone fluid as a heat-transfer medium in its solar power plants.



The company noted that HELISOL can withstand thermal stress of up to 425 C for a long period of time and its viscosity remains low even at -40 C. In combination with Royal Tech's parabolic trough collectors, the fluid enables efficiency levels that are not possible with conventional heat-transfer fluids.



At present, Royal Tech is building a 50-megawatt solar power plant in the city of Yumen in western China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX