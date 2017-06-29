Aircraft Engines Market 2017-2022 with Profiles of Leading Players - General Electric Aviation, United Technologies, Safran and Rolls Royce

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aircraft Engines Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Application (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, General Aviation), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The aircraft engines market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 68.05 Billion in 2017 to USD 92.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft orders as a result of increasing air passenger traffic across the globe, which is the key factor driving the demand for aircraft engines. Airliners are opting for fuel-efficient and lightweight engines to replace old engines in their aircraft.

The market has been segmented based on engine type, application, platform, and region. Based on engine type, the market has been segmented into turboprop, turbofan, turboshaft, and piston engine. The turbofan engine segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as airlines are focusing on increasing fuel economy which is provided by these engines. This factor is expected to drive the turbofan engine segment.

The existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries can act as a restraint in the growth of the aircraft engines market. Limited manufacturing capacity of major aircraft manufacturing companies has led to a large backlog of aircraft deliveries.



Products offered by various companies in the aircraft engines market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and important developments by various companies between 2014 and 2017. Major companies profiled in the report include General Electric Aviation (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Safran SA (France), and Rolls Royce Holdings PLC (U.K.), among others. Contracts accounted for a major share of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the aircraft engines market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increase in Aircraft Orders

Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Engines

Restraints



Long Life Cycle of Aircraft Engines

Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries

Opportunities



Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

and Increase in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Engines

Challenges



High Cost Associated With New Technology

Stringent Regulatory Norms

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aircraft Engines Market, By Type



8 Aircraft Engines Market, By Platform



9 Aircraft Engines Market, By Application



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



CFM International SA

Engine Alliance LLC

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Safran SA

Textron, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bnkqn/aircraft_engines

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716