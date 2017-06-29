Unchained Labs racks up another one, acquires Trinean!

PLEASANTON, California, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, acquired Trinean today. Trinean's DropSense systems measure protein, DNA and RNA concentration in biologics and genomics samples. This is Unchained Labs' 5th acquisition in just over 2 years.

DropSense96 is the only system out there that can measure up to 96 high concentration protein samples in 5 minutes. Scientists just load 2 microliters of sample into the proprietary DropPlate, put it in the system and that's it. DropSense systems are a completely worry-free way to measure concentrations - no need to dilute or mix samples, clean anything before or after a run, or calibrate the system.

"Since it started 10 years ago, Trinean has made micro-volume concentration measurements higher throughput and more accessible to life science researchers," said Philippe Stas, CEO of Trinean. "Unchained Labs is the ideal home for DropSense and this acquisition is great for our customers, partners and employees."

"These products are a perfect strategic fit for Unchained Labs," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "Concentration measurement is central to everything our customers do and DropSense96 is the only product in the world that does it for biologics at high concentration with high-throughput."

In just over 2 years, Unchained Labs has grown to over 130 employees, $35M+ in revenue, 8 product lines and has direct distribution around the world. In connection with this transaction, the company raised $13M in a Series C financing. The original syndicate partners, Novo Ventures, Canaan Partners and TPG Biotech all participated in the financing.

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806