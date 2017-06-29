ATOS: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Reglement général de l'AMF Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :

Name and address of the Company :

Atos SE

River Ouest

80 Quai Voltaire

95870 Bezons

(code ISIN FR 0000051732)

Date d'arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d'actions composant le capital



Total number of shares Nombre total de droits de vote







Total number of voting rights







31/05/2017







105 361 366



Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 105 361 366







Number of theoretical voting rights : 105 361 366



Nombre de droits de vote exercables* : 105 177 051







Number of effective voting rights** : 105 177 051





* Nombre de droits de vote exercables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) - actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2116613/805510.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

