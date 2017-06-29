ATOS: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Reglement général de l'AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :
Name and address of the Company :
Atos SE
River Ouest
80 Quai Voltaire
95870 Bezons
(code ISIN FR 0000051732)
| Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date
| Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
| Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|
31/05/2017
|
105 361 366
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 105 361 366
Number of theoretical voting rights : 105 361 366
| Nombre de droits de vote exercables* : 105 177 051
Number of effective voting rights** : 105 177 051
* Nombre de droits de vote exercables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) - actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights
