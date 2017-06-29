PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in the fresh-baked pretzel category, today announced the grand opening of its first Staten Island location at the Staten Island Mall, located at 2655 Richmond Avenue, on the second floor near JCPenney. This opening marks the 14th Wetzel's Pretzels store for company franchise partner, Ricky Alam, who operates locations in California and Nevada. Alam signed a development agreement to expand the Wetzel's brand in the New York area. In addition to the Staten Island store, Alam is planning to open at least three more locations in the area.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Staten Island Wetzel's Pretzels will offer Original and flavored Pretzels for $1.99 all day on Thursday, June 29.

"We see a tremendous opportunity across the East Coast for the Wetzel's Pretzel's brand, and we're thrilled that Ricky Alam, an experienced multi-unit operator, shares that vision," said Jennifer Schuler, Chief Marketing Officer at Wetzel's Pretzels. "Just as our stores focus on providing fresh pretzels and great service, the Wetzel's corporate team is focused on providing our franchise partners the tools they need to be profitable."

This opening marks the fourth recent Wetzel's Pretzels store opening in the greater New York area. With strong results already at Atlantic Terminal, Fulton Station and Woodbury Commons, the brand has a strong foothold for future growth in the East. "We're continuing to seek motivating, growth oriented franchisees in the Tri-State area. Wetzel's Pretzels is a fantastic portfolio concept for seasoned multi-unit franchisees with other brands," said Doug Flaig, VP Franchise Development.

The Staten Island Mall location will offer all of Wetzel's Pretzels' most popular items, including the company's full line of pretzels, Wetzel's Dogs, Bitz and fresh and frozen lemonade. The pretzels will be baked from scratch throughout the day from simple ingredients such as flour, filtered water, yeast and a touch of salt; it's been the Wetzel's way since the company's first location opened 25 years ago.

