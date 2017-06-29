XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Expands Global Supply Chain Support for Sealed Air

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 29, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, announced an expansion of its global supply chain support for Sealed Air Corporation with the launch of an integrated warehousing and logistics management program in North America.

Sealed Air is a global leader in food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection. XPO's new operation supports four Sealed Air product lines - Diversey®, Cryovac®, Instapack® and Taski® - at a 550,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Sturtevant, Wisc. The facility will serve Sealed Air's customers worldwide with inventory management, light assembly, kitting, labeling, fulfillment and distribution of orders.

Emile Chammas, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Sealed Air, said, "We selected XPO Logistics for this critical role in our supply chain based on the strength of its global experience and ability to continuously improve logistics processes. Sealed Air looks forward to innovating with the XPO team to increase operational efficiency and ensure the highest level of service for our customers."

XPO already provides Sealed Air with technology-enabled logistics, warehousing and transportation management services in Europe, and with intermodal and less-than-truckload transportation in North America. The new contract represents a significant expansion of the relationship between the two companies.

"We are delighted to bring additional value to Sealed Air's supply chain with this major expansion of our role in North America," said Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO Logistics president-supply chain, Americas and Asia Pacific. "Sealed Air has entrusted us with delivering an advanced solution for warehousing and distribution. We are now engaged in bringing our expertise to bear from both sides of the Atlantic, to give this important customer every advantage in serving its global network."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

