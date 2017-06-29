ECG Web Service License Agreement Will Support Smartphone Based Remote ECG M-Health Solution

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2017) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leading global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, today announced it has integrated its ECG viewer and Smart Monitoring ECG service with telemedicine provided by France based Visiomed Group SA ("Visiomed").

Under the annual, renewable software license agreement (the "Agreement"), CardioComm developed a mobile telemedicine communication and connectivity solution leveraging the Company's SMART Monitoring ECG reading service infrastructure to support Visiomed's Smartphone connected and web-based, remote patient monitoring platform. Following development and successful deployment of the ECG connectivity solution at the end of 2016, the parties entered into the Agreement. The CardioComm solution is capable of accepting raw ECG data from any Bluetooth connected ECG device to generate an ECG trace rendered on a scaled grid, delivered with patient information specific to the individual the ECG was recorded from. The ECG file would then be returned to the Visiomed telemedicine platform, which provides a PDF ECG report for review by a registered physician user.

The requirements of the Agreement was to have access to an FDA-approved, fully-tested web service that can accept ECG data as input and return a collection of image files that depict a precise and full trace of the provided ECG data as output. The ECG development work and annual license are intended to be the first phase of a multiphase program between CardioComm and Visiomed's telemedicine solutions. The Visiomed's telemedicine platform with ECG management capabilities will be deployed in Europe and the USA.

CardioComm developed their newest version of their ECG viewer to accommodate increasing market demand for access to web-based ECG management systems. CardioComm has previously announced similar support deals involving use of CardioComm's software as a medical device ("SaMD") with other wireless ECG and vital signs monitoring groups such as CareSpan, HealthWatch and iMedical (now named Biotricty). CardioComm's web-based ECG viewer can support a multi-tier architecture model, can run on-premises or in a cloud hosted environment and will operate on all modern browsers with full support for HTML irrespective of the underlying operating system.

CardioComm's SaMD technologies have been designed to support most connected remote patient monitoring ("RPM") platforms. Incorporation of the Company's software can help to remove many of the technological, work flow and infrastructure challenges that exist in currently available RPM solutions used by mobile cardiac telemetry, arrhythmia and prolonged QT interval screening services globally. Incorporation of CardioComm's ECG monitoring capabilities would serve to enhance traditional RPM solutions that do not typically include ECG monitoring which can expand service offerings to include in-hospital and in-clinic services, pre/post-hospital surgery discharge monitoring and to support long-term and managed care groups in monitoring the insured lives of people living with chronic medical conditions.

To learn more about the CardioComm Solutions' products please see the Company's websites www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com or contact the Company at sales@cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms (ECGs) for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. The Company has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HPB approved, HIPAA compliant, and has received FDA market clearance for its software devices. CardioComm Solutions is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x 227

investor.relations@cardiocommsolutions.com

www.cardiocommsolutions.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.